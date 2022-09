Collector G.S Sameeran on Wednesday inspected renovation of 247 houses at Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapurams (Periyar Memorial Equality Villages) at Anaimalai, Kinathukkadavu, Madukarai and S.S. Kulam blocks. He said, of the total 319 houses, work at 72 houses has been completed.

He said that ₹50,000 has been allocated for each house for the renovation.