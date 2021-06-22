Coimbatore Collector dons PPE, visit COVID-19 ward

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Tuesday wore personal protective equipment and visited the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital to assess the medical care provided and interact with COVID-19 positive persons.

A release from the district administration said, he learnt about the facilities created to treat children, if they turned COVID-19 positive.

At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the administration had set up 30 beds with intensive care facility, 100 beds with oxygen support and 370 ordinary beds. And, at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the administration had set up 100 beds with intensive care support and 70 beds with oxygen support.

During his interaction with the doctors and administrative staff, Dr. Sameeran also learnt about the infrastructure development work that was under way.