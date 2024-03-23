GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Collector caution people on soaring mercury levels

March 23, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has cautioned the public to be safe and cautious as the mercury level is likely to go up in the next few days and heat waves are likely to be intense.

He exhorted the members of the public to remain indoor from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and to hydrate the body extensively by drinking water and even if one is not feeling thirsty, he asked people to keep consuming water. He also wanted every one to carry water bottle while on travel and advised consumption of ORS lemon juice, tender coconut water, butter milk lassi and fruit juice.

He also wanted people to stay in cool places and to wear footwear, coolers and light cotton materials. In the event of feeling nausea, he urged public to consult a doctor.

