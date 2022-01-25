Coimbatore Collector administers National Voters’ Day pledge

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Tuesday administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to the staff at the Collectorate.

A release said that January 25 was observed as National Voters’ Day to encourage young voters to exercise their franchise and consider it a duty. As a part of the Day, an awareness campaign was conducted to ensure 100% polling and to ensure that all those above 18 voted. The objective behind such exercises was to strengthen democracy, the release quoting the Collector said.

He later gave away prizes to school students who won oratorical, essay writing and painting competitions conducted as part of the National Voters’ Day, the release said and added that he also presented certificate of appreciation to electoral registration officers and others in recognition of their exemplary work.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila administered the pledge in front of the Victoria Town Hall to officials, said a release from the civic body.