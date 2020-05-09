Coimbatore

Coimbatore city sees dip in waste collected during lockdown

Mask thrown on the road near Anna Statue Junction on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Mask thrown on the road near Anna Statue Junction on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Corporation used lockdown period to clear accumulated garbage in various places

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 lockdown on the city is that the quantity of waste generated had come down.

The quantity of waste that the Corporation had collected during the lockdown was around 850 – 950 tonnes a day, down from the 1,050 to 1,150 tonnes a day it used to collect prior to the lockdown.

The quantity of waste started going down gradually and never fell drastically as the Corporation used the lockdown opportunity to clear accumulated garbage in various parts of the city. The impact of the reduced garbage was also felt by the Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd., which manages up to 500 tonnes a day in Vellalore.

The sources said the company had received over 11,000 tonnes in January this year at an average 372 tonnes a day. In February, it increased to over 12,000 tonnes before falling to 11,500 tonnes in March and around 9,600 tonnes in April.

A sanitary officer said with commercial establishments shut, the quantity of dry waste came down and since restaurants too were shut, the quantity of wet, organic waste also came down. The only waste that the civic body collected was from houses.

But during the lockdown, the Corporation was getting used masks and gloves in waste and it treated those the same way it treated the waste from containment zones by isolating and burying those.

Now, with the State Government easing restrictions, the quantity of waste generated and collected was slowly inching towards the pre-lockdown levels of 1,050 to 1,150 tonnes a day.

In containment zones, though, the Corporation collected and separately disposed of the waste by disinfecting first and then burying it in local burial grounds.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:00:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-city-sees-dip-in-waste-collected-during-lockdown/article31546594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY