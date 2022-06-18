Coimbatore city police to create awareness through petrol bunks

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that in partnership with the petrol bunks across the city, the police has planned to create awareness to motorists about wearing helmet

The Coimbatore city police has come with an initiative to create awareness among the motorists through petrol bunks. N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that in partnership with the petrol bunks across the city, the police has planned to create awareness to motorists about wearing helmet. Digital awareness boards would be kept at petrol bunks and at different places to create sensitisation among people about wearing helmet and seat belt, he added. He also said, “the aim of traffic police department is to make accident free Coimbatore. CCTV cameras in petrol bunks would be monitored and cases would be registered against those who comes to fill petrol without wearing helmet.” Mr. Rajasekaran, Secretary of Coimbatore petrol bunk owners association, said “this initiative will be discussed in the association meeting, and we will give our support and cooperation to the police department.”



