Coimbatore City Police inspector dies of cardiac arrest in Theni

Published - May 16, 2024 11:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A. Natesan, 50, who was serving as inspector of the Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore city, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Police sources said Natesan died at Seelayampatti in Theni district, where he had gone on two days leave to spend time with his family. Natesan, who joined the force in 1999, complained of chest pain around 5 p.m. and became unconscious. Though he was rushed to a government hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The last rites will be held at his village with police honours on Friday, said sources. Natesan was working at the Peelamedu station from February this year.

