Codissia moots skill training for domestic workers

Labour shortage seems to be a major problem for industries in Coimbatore district that have resumed operations because of relaxations in lockdown. In an effort to overcome the problem, the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has mooted a skill training project for workers of Tamil Nadu who need a job.

R. Ramamurthy, president of the Association, said he is talking to officials of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation regarding the programme. “I have also shared a questionnaire with many of the industrial associations in Coimbatore, asking for details on worker availability and shortage at each unit. We expect to get the data in a week. So far, just a handful of industries have replied and they want more workers, especially the foundries,” he said. The demand is for skilled and unskilled workers.

According to V. Krishna Kumar, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, “The manpower issue is more serious for pumpset manufacturers. Trained manpower, who left for their home towns, are yet to return. Recruiting fresh candidates and training them will be a big task. For the pump industry, the two months peak season was lost (due to lockdown). Nearly 20 % of the business comes during these two months. The units are just limping to normalcy and by the time they resume full operations, monsoon will set in,” he says.

Mr. Ramamurthy said the Codissia can allocate space at its two industrial parks for the Government to set up skill training facilities. The government should mobilise manpower from the southern districts of the State and they can be trained here and recruited by the MSMEs. If the programme succeeds, it can be replicated in other districts.

But, it can be taken up only with the support of the government.

The Association is also co-ordinating with the Department of Employment and Training here to see if they can help fill up the vacancies in the MSME units, especially for unskilled workers. They can be involved in training too, he said.