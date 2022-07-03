CM sanctions fund for Arunthathiyar Colony in Namakkal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the government order (GO) to provide roads to an Arunthathiyar Colony to Siluvampatti panchayat president Palanivelu here on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the Chief Minister visited the colony and interacted with the residents. Based on the interaction, he handed over the GO to Mr. Palanivelu to lay a concrete cement road with storm water drainage and to provide drinking water connection to the colony at ₹27.20 lakh.

The Chief Minister also handed over job order to Jayaprakash, a homoeopathy doctor. He got a job at a private college in Namakkal.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh was present.