CMCH witnesses more late admissions of COVID-19 patients

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is witnessing late admissions of COVID-19 patients, many resulting in the death on the day of their admission.
The media bulletin issued by the Health Department in the last several days showed that many patients died on the day of their admission.
The number of such deaths were high in CMCH compared to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and private hospitals.
CMCH Dean P. Kalidas said that the hospital did an internal analysis after seeing many such cases involving late admissions. “1.6 to 1.9 days was the mean duration we got when we analysed the time taken between admission and death in the case of late admissions. Some persons, who were brought dead to the hospital, were later tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
Late admissions of COVID-19 patients coupled with other complications they had such as chronic kidney disease, type II diabetes, bilateral covid pneumonia and severe hypertension had led to those deaths.
According to Dr. Kalidas, late admissions could have happened when people ignored symptoms of the disease.
He denied allegations that private hospitals were referring serious cases of COVID-19 to CMCH.
“Conducting COVID-19 test on persons who are brought dead to the hospital is important. If such deceased are not tested for COVID-19 and any one of them was indeed infected with disease, people who handle the body and those who take part in the funeral can contract the disease,” said Dr. Kalidas.
ESI Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said that the hospital had a few number of patients who died on the same day of admission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath