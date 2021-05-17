Coimbatore

CMCH contract workers stage protest

Contract workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

More than 100 people who work on contract basis at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding job regularisation. The workers, around 150 of them, have been demanding permanent appointments citing their work during the pandemic and experience for several years. The demand was represented to the hospital administration.

However, the hospital administration declined the demand stating that it was not empowered to make such appointments.

On Monday, the workers submitted a petition to the Collector, who promised to look into their demands. According to the hospital administration, the contract workers were employed through an agency and the hospital was not empowered to make them permanent.

