CM to visit Coimbatore on August 24

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on August 23 evening and will take part in a government function at Eachanari, near Kinathukadavu, on August 24, Minister for Excise and Electricity V. Senthil Balaji told newsmen.

Speaking to reporters after concluding a review meeting, he said that the government function will be a historic one with the Chief Minister distributing welfare assistance to over 1.06 lakh beneficiaries at a single function.

In addition, the Chief Minister would inaugurate 226 completed projects and lay the foundation stone for 261 new projects. The Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in a political meeting at Pollachi in the evening.

When asked about the remarks by the Prime Minister on abolition of freebies, Mr. Balaji said that free power had uplifted the farming community and weavers to a considerable extent.

On the poster war that is going on between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre in Coimbatore, Mr. Balaji responded saying that the DMK never erected arches, flex banners and it only pasted posters to welcome their party leaders. “It is the right of the cadre, irrespective of the party to paste posters whenever their leaders come. A firm end will be brought to this culture of arm-twisting officials,” he said.

He added that when the flyover works are over, the walls (pier) that support the flyover will be decorated with beautiful art works.