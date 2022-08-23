CM Stalin to inspect Athikadavu – Avinashi water scheme at Erode on August 26

Scheme is being implemented at a total cost of ₹ 1,758.88 crore to fill waterbodies in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inspect the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme works at Perundurai during his visit to Erode on August 26.

The scheme is being implemented at a total cost of ₹ 1,758.88 crore to fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 pond’s in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore and also help in irrigating 24,468 acres.

The scheme proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from the downstream of Kalingarayan anicut at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani by pumping through pipelines and treating it and refilling the water bodies. Works are nearing completion and trial run is expected to commence in four months.

On August 25, Mr. Stalin will arrive at Gobichettipalayam from Tiruppur at 1 p.m. and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Kallipatti at 5 p.m. and stay at Kalingarayan Illam. On the next day, Mr. Stalin will start from Kalingarayan Illam at 9.30 a.m. and inspect the construction of water pumping station works at Grey Nagar and hold discussions with officials.

Later, he is to proceed to Saralai in Perundurai and take part in the government function during which he will distribute welfare assistance, inaugurate new projects and lay the foundation for new projects. At the end of the function, he will proceed to Coimbatore after 12 p.m.