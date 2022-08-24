CM launches new projects in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over assistance to a beneficiary at a function held at Eachanari in Coimbatore on Wednesday.. Ministers Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, V. Senthil Balaji and M.P. Saminathan, and Collector G.S. Sameeran are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Chief Minister M.K Stalin inaugurated here on Wednesday a multi-level parking facility on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram that was constructed at ₹40.78 crore.

The four-floor parking was built by the Coimbatore Corporation in October 2021 to hold 320 cars. The Chief Minister launched 18 Corporation projects worth ₹57.05 crore, including several city health centres and a drinking water supply project.

Mr. Stalin unveiled 228 completed projects worth ₹271.25 crore among which were new infrastructure facilities at the Government Medical College, reactivity-dependent PCR (RDPCR) at the Coimbatore Addiction Treatment Centre and Pollachi GH and other medical infrastructural work by the Public Works Department (PWD) amounting to ₹100.03 crore.

He commissioned new sub-stations and transformers for ₹24.33 crore, 33 projects in municipal areas worth ₹22.44 crore, including a high-level bridge across the Noyyal river and five completed works under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project worth ₹17.81 crore, among many other finished projects.

Foundation stone laid

Nine works worth ₹237.13 crore under the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) topped the list of 748 new projects for the district at an outlay of ₹662.50 crore for which Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone on Wednesday.

Further, he launched works for 334 new projects by the corporation for ₹134.08 crore, including a solar power plant, additional classrooms, roads, bore wells, storm water drainage, drinking water supply, park development and solid waste management.

He kicked off works for 10 projects such as strengthening Sholayar Dam, reconstructing canals, new footbridges and a barrage for ₹121.62 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone to raise 429 houses at ₹21.46 crore at Sri Lankan refugee camps at Kottoor and Aliyar.

A total of 119 new projects worth ₹74.96 crore under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; five new works for ₹9.85 crore under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department; 253 new works including upgradation of Sulur weekly market at an estimate of ₹ 23.08 crore under the Directorate of Town Panchayats; four-laning and upgrading Avinashi-Tiruppur-Palladam-Pollachi-Kochi Road (via Meenkarai) and a bridge across Kanthayar near Sirumugai — both for ₹ 22.43 crore; new hostels, classrooms and science laboratories for Adi Dravidar welfare schools for ₹ 8.65 crore and an emergency centre at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, were among other projects launched by the Chief Minister.