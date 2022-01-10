CM declares Chikkaiah Naicker College in Erode as a government college

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday declared Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) in the city as a government college.

Addressing from Chennai after inaugurating various projects in the district through video conferencing, Mr. Stalin said that the college was started in 1954 by Thanthai Periyar. Now, 1,400 students were studying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The college continues to be under the control of the State government from 1998 and the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, is administering its activities. “There has been a demand for over 20 years to convert it as a government college and the State government now declares it as a government college”, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that three bus stands would be established to ease congestion in the city.

One bus stand would come up in Solar that would serve buses plying towards Madurai, Tiruchi, Karur, Palani and Vellakovil while a bus stand on Sakthi Road would serve buses proceeding towards Sathyamangalam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and The Nilgiris. Another bus stand would come up at Perundurai, he added.