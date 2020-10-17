‘Close to 11,000 surgeries performed at Salem GH during COVID-19 pandemic’

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital performed close to 11,000 surgeries between March and October 15, Hospital authorities said.

World Trauma Day was observed at the Hospital on Saturday. Collector S.A. Raman, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Resident Medical Officer S.R. Rani and other senior authorities took part.

The Hospital, being the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment, has been handling other critical cases as well.

Dr. Dhanapal said that between March and October, the hospital performed close to 6,000 major and about 5,000 minor surgeries. In October alone, 355 surgeries were performed, he added.

Besides Salem, the GMKMCH caters to patients from neighbouring districts like Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur and Kallakuruchi. Between March and October, the Hospital handled 7,595 deliveries and 513 cases were handled in October alone. Among the deliveries, 3,235 were normal and 3,749 were done through a c-section surgery.

According to authorities, the Hospital set up a separate surgical ward to treat COVID-19 patients who would require surgery and similar arrangements had been made to handle deliveries of COVID-19 positive mothers. Despite the lockdown, between January and September, the Hospital handled 3,785 road accident cases and 5,097 other grievous cases. It also handled 3,066 cases referred from other hospitals here.