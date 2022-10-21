Coimbatore

Close liquor shops in Tamil Nadu for three days during Deepavali: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Women’s Wing National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday urged the State government to close all liquor shops for three days - before, after and on Deepavali.

She claimed that the reason for 90% of deaths of men aged around 40 was due to alcohol addiction. "The Tamil Nadu government must take responsibility for the all women who lost their husbands due to addiction and ensure they get jobs to support the family. Similarly, the State must take measures to educate the children who lost their father. The State should also close all liquor shops and bars for three days during Deepavali," she said.

The BJP leader distributed assistance of ₹ 10,000 each to 150 children below poverty line families under the 'Modiyin Magal' initiative of the party at the Gujarati Samaj Complex in the city.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Deepavali
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 7:57:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/close-liquor-shops-in-tamil-nadu-for-three-days-during-deepavali-bjp/article66040663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY