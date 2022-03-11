Clinic for transgenders inaugurated at Salem GH
A multi-speciality clinic for transgenders was inaugurated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday.
Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy inaugurated the clinic and checked patients. Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Deputy Superintendent Pon. A. Rajarajan and other senior authorities of the Hospital were present.
Dr. Valli said recent medical science had shown that third gender was a different sexuality like male and female. The aim of the clinic was to offer treatment to trans community without criticising their choice. She added that they were also aiming to create awareness among the public about the medical requirements of trans community.
Dr. Valli said doctors from various specialisations including endocrinologist, urologist, plastic surgeon, gynecologist, psychiatrist, dermatologist, general medicine, venereologist and ENT specialists would be available at the clinic. Treatment facilities like breast surgery, vaginoplasty, gonadectomy, hysterectomy, vocal cord tightening, facial hair removal, hormone treatment, and mental health care would be provided for trans persons.
The clinic would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and on other days, doctors from regular OP would visit here if there were patients, Dr. Valli said.
The clinic has been set up following contributions from National Health Mission, State Health Society and each body has contributed about ₹5 lakh each for the clinic.
