Class XII student ends life in Namakkal

A Class XII student ended life at his residence here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Tharun (17), a Class XII student at the government school in Udayarpalayam, lived with his mother Mekala and sister at Singalapuram near Rasipuram. Tharun’s mother and father Ravi were living separately for over a year. Tharun wanted his parents to live together. As his efforts went futile, he ended his life at his residence, the police said.

The Bellukuruchi police recovered the body. They also recovered a suicide note from the house. A case has been registered.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)