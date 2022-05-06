Class XI girl ends life in Erode

Fearing poor performance in board examinations, a Plus One girl allegedly ended her life at her residence in Thingalur here on Thursday.

Gopika, daughter of P. Senthil (52) and Arukani of Periya Veerasangili, was studying Class XI at the Vijayamangalam Government Higher Secondary School here. On Thursday, her parents left for work, leaving Gopika at home. When her father came home at 11.30 a.m., he found her dead. The Thingalur police sent the body to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Senthil, in his complaint, said that a month ago, the girl’s teacher informed him of her low scores in exams and Gopika promised to perform well. She continued to attend the school. However, as the exams were nearing, she was in fear of poor performance, he said. A case under Section 174 Cr.P.C. was registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).