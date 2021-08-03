Clash between two groups, 13 arrested

The Salem City police registered a case in connection with a clash that occurred between youths from two different communities near Kandhampatti here during the late hours of Monday.

According to the police, on Monday night, Kumar from Kandhampatti was consuming liquor along with his friends at Draupadiamman temple grounds. Ashok Kumar and Shakthivel from another community were passing by that way. A quarrel occurred between Kumar and the duo and Ashok Kumar was allegedly attacked in the scuffle. Ashok Kumar got admitted at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Following the scuffle, a group of youth in support of Ashok Kumar attacked a residence near Kandhampatti Mariamman temple and damaged a few two-wheelers, the police said. Deputy Police Commissioners R. Vedharathinam and N. Mohanraj visited the spot and conducted inquiries. About 13 persons had been arrested in connection with the case.