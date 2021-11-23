City receives more rain than Northeast Monsoon average

The rainfall the city has recorded so far in the Northeast Monsoon is more than what it is supposed to receive the entire season.

Data shared by the Agro Climate Research Centre at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University showed that the city had received 322.2 mm rainfall.

This was the period from October 25, when the Northeast Monsoon season started, to November 23.

Centre head Prof. S.P. Ramanathan said of the 322.2 mm, the city had received 71.6 mm in October and 250 mm in November so far.

This was more than the Northeast Monsoon season (October, November and December) average rainfall of 305 mm.

In November alone, the city had received 63 mm on November 8 – the highest so far for the season, 57 mm on November 18, 51 mm on November 2 and 31 mm on November 22.

With more than a month to go for the season to end, the city was witnessing a surplus Northeast Monsoon season.

Coimbatore resident and weather watcher G. Santhosh Krishnan said the rainfall the city had received this year so far was 680 mm, which was more than the annual average of 590 mm. This was based on the rainfall recorded at the Coimbatore airport.

Coimbatore would continue to receive rain in the next few days and was predicted to receive 10 mm to 15 mm in December.