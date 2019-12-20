City Police warn protesters

The City Police warned of strict legal action against any attempts to disturb public harmony while engaging in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the police said that nearly 2,500 personnel have been deployed for security.

“All schools, colleges, buses and shops will function as usual. The public need not fear,” the press release added.

Noting that Sunnath Jamath Federation of Coimbatore District and other Islamic outfits have called for protests against the Act on Friday, the release said that the police have ramped up security measures.

The police particularly warned against illegal bandhs, rail or road rokos, gathering in public places without prior permission, closing of schools or colleges and staging blockades in front of government offices.