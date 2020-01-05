City goes down in Swachh Survekshan League rankings

Coimbatore slipped a few ranks in the quarterly Swachh Survekshan League rankings released recently by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Ministry that does the rankings quarterly released the results for two quarters sometime ago.

As per the results, the Corporation that scored 31st rank in the first quarter slipped to the 34th spot in the list of cities with over 10 lakh population.

The Ministry ranks the cities based on population – cities with less than 25,000 population, cities between 25,000 and 50,000, cities between 50,000 and one lakh, cities between one lakh and 10 lakhs and cities above 10 lakh.

The Corporation officials said they had uploaded online through a mobile App the details of work they had carried out to improve solid waste management for every quarter and the ranks were based on the work done and the Ministry’s own assessment.

The results come ahead of the annual Swachh Survekshan ranking, an exercise for which an independent team from the Ministry will visit the city shortly.

The officials said they were analysing the results and would soon take remedial measures.