CII to focus on developing industries in tier-two and tier-three cities

April 13, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
R. Nandini, chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry - Southern region.

R. Nandini, chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry - Southern region. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Southern region plans to work with the governments to develop tier-two and tier-three cities into industrial hubs in the southern States.

R. Nandini, chairperson of CII - SR, said in a press release that tier-II and tier- III cities were the growth engines of a State. Strengthening the industries in these cities and towns would boost the economic growth of the region. The CII would work with the respective governments to develop industrial parks in these cities.

The CII would also continue to handhold over 3,000 MSMEs on various elements of competitiveness, in collaboration with the CII Centres of Excellence.

The CII would also give special focus on State-level industrial and sectoral policies in areas such as startups, fintech, Artificial Intelligence, logistics, and sustainability.

Overall, the CII SR is initiating a nine-track programme with focus on education, skills, sustainability, technology adoption, energy transition, startups, MSMEs, manufacturing competitiveness, global partnerships, wellbeing and healthcare and brand building and sectoral promotion.

The focus areas will be innovation, economic growth, and regional resilience, she added.

Tamil Nadu / process industry

