CII organises interaction with Lufthansa officials

CII Coimbatore organised an interaction with officials from Lufthansa Airlines here on Thursday to improve air connectivity to the city.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director - South Asia and Head of Global Accounts – Asia Pacific, Lufthansa Group, said Lufthansa Airlines was in the process of reinstating a new first class and economy class in all its flights. International connectivity propelled industrial growth of a region.

An airline would look at handling 60,000 passengers a month to start service to a destination. If such a business opportunity had been identified, the airline would develop all the required facilities.

On the demand for cargo flight connectivity to Coimbatore, he said Lufthansa’s cargo division would be keen to understand the business viability and explore possibilities. S Prashanth, chairman of CII Coimbatore, said Coimbatore International Airport was a gateway connecting business travellers from this region to destinations elsewhere. There was a need for more direct flight connectivity for global destinations for furthering industrial growth.

FIR registered

The Coimbatore City Police have filed an FIR against Antony Truthayaraj based on complaints given by J.J. Mythili Devi and J. Vijayalakshmi, enforcement officers of Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Coimbatore regional office. He had withdrawn provident fund of employees of two automobile companies in the city fraudulantly, they alleged.

A release from the EPFO said the fradulent claims happened when Antony Truthayaraj was the HR executive of the automobile companies. He had taken the PF money of 23 employees of one company and five of another. This came to light during an internal audit at the EPFO office in 2018. The complaint was first filed in 2019. FIRs have been registered under Section 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery of document or electronic document with the intent and purpose of cheating) by the Race Course Police, the release said.

Food fest from June 3

News18 Tamil Nadu will host ‘Food Fest 2022’ from June 3 to 5 at Prozone Mall here. The fest will offer an opportunity to eat, shop, and celebrate. A flea market will also be held as part of the fest. The event will include a furniture expo and entertainment programmes.

Centre of Excellence inaugurated

Pricol has opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in association with PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol and L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions, inaugurated the PSG - Pricol Centre of Excellence.

Pricol has identified several new technology products and innovative processes to meet demanding requirement of automotive OEMs in India and international markets. The Centre of Excellence will develop high efficiency micro motors and robotics and Artificial Intelligence-based processes and equipment.

Mr. Mohan said the Centre of Excellence was a small effort from their end towards bringing industry and academia together. Pricol had identified and was implementing several new technology solutions and innovative processes to meet the requirements of automotive OEMs both in India and overseas.

Announcement welcomed

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has welcomed the announcement of removal of import duty on coking coal, PCI Coal and Ferro-nickel and the recent announcement to control cement prices.

These measures certainly would give a relief to the industries particularly MSMEs, which had been hit for more than a year by steep hike in raw material prices, it said.

President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations A. Sakthivel appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a meeting with her on Friday, to recalibrate the policy of export of raw materials used by the apparel sector.