Chithra Pournami | Over 50,000 visitors expected at Dharmalingeshwarar temple in Coimbatore

April 23, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 50,000 devotees are expected to visit the Dharmalingeshwarar Temple for the annual pilgrimage around the hill in Madukkarai, on the occasion of Chithra Pournami on Tuesday, April 23, according to the T.N. Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

The Forest Department, on Monday, issued an advisory, urging pilgrims to trek the hills cautiously, following the deaths of seven individuals from various health issues during the ongoing pilgrimage season in the Vellingiri hills.

Forest officials from the Madukkarai circle, using earthmovers, have cleared the path that is frequented by elephants, for visitors to use. Further, forest rangers have been stationed around the hill to keep an eye out for elephant movement in the region.

Forest officials have also set up a security check-post at the entrance of the path to prevent visitors from carrying plastics, inflammable items and other prohibited products in the pilgrimage, in order to avoid pollution. Around 40 police personnel have been deployed along the Coimbatore-Palakkad road to regulate traffic.

The pilgrim site will be kept open until 6 pm and annadanam will be offered at the temple until 8 pm.

Additional parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers have also been set up at the foothills. Drinking water facilities have been provided with the setting up of six water tanks along the steps leading to the hill top and around the pilgrimage pathway.

In addition to this, the department has also arranged for two teams of medical personnel along with two ambulances. “If any visitor faces health concerns, we will provide medical support immediately,” HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore, P. Ramesh said.

A large gathering is also expected at the Velliangiri hills on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 24, in celebration of the festival.