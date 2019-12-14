Child marriage stopped

The marriage of a 13-year-old girl was stopped in Nagarajapuram following a call to the Childline helpline 1098 here on Friday.
According to sources from the Department of Social Welfare, the girl was about to be married to a 19-year-old boy on Friday. Officials from Childline, Department of Social Welfare and Vadavalli police visited the location and stopped the marriage.
Although no case was filed, the parents were instructed to appear before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday, failing which further action will be initiated, according to sources.
