Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates new projects and completed works in Dharmapuri

March 11, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating upcoming projects for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem Districts in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating upcoming projects for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem Districts in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated key development works and laid the foundation for several new projects for Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Monday.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a 10-km long fence in Thally block in Krishnagiri to keep elephants from raiding crops. In Dharmapuri, a road to connect Vachathi to Kalasapadi through Alasanatham would mark the first such road access to hitherto unconnected tribal villages. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹12 crore, Mr. Stalin said.  Under the DMK government, bus connectivity has been enabled in over eight hill villages, the Chief Minister said.

Phase II of the Hogenakkal project with expanded coverage has commenced at a cost of ₹7,890 crore, and land acquisition for the Morappur-Dharmapuri rail line has commenced.

Listing out the achievements of his government, the Chief Minister said over 24.86 lakh students have benefited from the Ilam Thedi Kalvi Scheme.  Similarly, the Chief Minister inaugurated completed works and works for new projects in Salem.

