Chief Minister inaugurates school in Salem, hospital in Hosur

January 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, inaugurated a government high school for hearing-impaired students in Salem and laid the foundation stone for a government district headquarters hospital at Hosur in Krishangiri district through video conferencing on Thursday.

The government high school for hearing-impaired students at Kondappanaickenpatti in Salem, constructed at a cost of ₹6.70 crore, will enable 100 students to continue their studies and will be guided by eight special teachers. Salem Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Arul, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments participated.

Likewise in Krishnagiri, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the government district headquarters hospital, previously the Hosur government hospital, at Hosur at a cost of ₹100 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said that the 419-bed hospital would be constructed on 2.41 lakh sq. ft.. The hospital will have six floors and all major wards, including an emergency ward, an outpatient ward, a radiation department, and a blood bank.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu, MP A. Chellakumar, MLA Y. Prakash, Hosur Corporation Mayor A.S. Sathya, and officials from concerned departments participated.