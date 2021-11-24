Cheques stolen from drop box attached to ATM

The Variety Hall police have formed special teams to nab the accused involved in the theft of 14 cheques from the cheque drop box kept at the ATM counter of a private bank recently.

The police said that the cheques were stolen from the drop box kept at the Oppanakara Street branch of ICICI Bank.

According to the police, the theft took place between November 12 and 15. The branch manager lodged a complaint with the police that 14 cheques were stolen from the drop box.

Several customers had dropped filled written cheques into the collection box. The bank received complaints regarding non-clearance of 14 cheques following which an investigation was conducted. It was found that the cheques were stolen from the collection box, based on which a complaint was lodged on Tuesday, said a police officer.

The police registered a case on Tuesday and inspector Sivakumar is heading the investigation.