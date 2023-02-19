HamberMenu
Chennai-Coimbatore Junction intercity trains partially cancelled on Feb. 21

February 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Intercity Express running between Coimbatore Junction and MGR Chennai Central has been partially cancelled because of the engineering maintenance works at Walajah Road railway station between Arakkonam and Katpadi stations, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said in a release.

Coimbatore Jn – MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express (12680), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.15 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Katpadi – MGR Chennai Central on February 21.  The train will run from Coimbatore Jn to Katpadi only; and not from Katpadi to MGR Chennai Central, the release said.

Similarly, the MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Jn Intercity Express (12679), scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m., will be partially cancelled the same day and will leave from Katpadi, not from MGR Chennai station, upto Coimbatore Jn.

