Charred body of migrant worker found in Erode

Police identified the deceased as Nikil, from Assam; a preliminary inquiry revealed that the death could have occurred due to an accidental fire

May 22, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 

The charred body of a 23-year-old migrant worker was found at a shed located near a textile processing unit in Erode on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Nikil from Assam was working at a dyeing unit for the last one-and-a-half months. Since he did not come to work, a few other workers came to check on him. They found his charred body and alerted the police. 

Many units function in Tahsildar Thottam in the Karungalpalayam area where workers, from many other States reside and work.

The Karungalpalayam police sent the body to the District Headquarters Hospital. Preliminary inquiries indicated that the death could have occurred due to an accidental fire. A case was registered and an inquiry is on. 

