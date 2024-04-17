Changes in train services for works at Coimbatore

April 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Southern Railway has announced changes in train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard.

The following trains will be cancelled on April 20, 22 and 24: Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Jn. passenger special train (no.06813) scheduled to depart at 10.55 a.m., and Coimbatore Jn – Mettupalayam passenger special train (no.06814), scheduled for departure at 11.50 a.m.

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 11.10 a.m., will be short terminated at Podanur Jn. on April 22 and 24.

Coimbatore – Shoranur train (no.06459), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn. at 4.30 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur Jn. at 4.41 p.m., on April 22 and 24.