Changes in train services for works at Coimbatore

April 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced changes in train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard.

The following trains will be cancelled on April 20, 22 and 24: Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Jn. passenger special train (no.06813) scheduled to depart at 10.55 a.m., and Coimbatore Jn – Mettupalayam passenger special train (no.06814), scheduled for departure at 11.50 a.m.

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 11.10 a.m., will be short terminated at Podanur Jn. on April 22 and 24.

Coimbatore – Shoranur train (no.06459), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn. at 4.30 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur Jn. at 4.41 p.m., on April 22 and 24.

