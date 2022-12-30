Changes in train schedule in Coimbatore

December 30, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of engineering works between Vanjipalayam – Somanur railway stations in Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch, the timings of trains have been changed from January 1 to 31, the Southern Railway stated in a release.

Coimbatore Junction – Salem Junction MEMU train (06802), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m., and Salem Junction – Coimbatore Junction MEMU train (06803), scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled.

Meanwhile, Jaipur – Coimbatore Junction Weekly Express (12970), Patna – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (22670) scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction on Thursdays will be regulated at a convenient location, the release said.

The Bilaspur – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (22815), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction on Tuesdays, will be regulated for two-and-a-half hours and Nanded – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (07189), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction on Saturdays, will be regulated for three hours, the release read.