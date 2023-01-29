HamberMenu
Changes in traffic pattern at Ganapathy in Coimbatore

January 29, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have made changes in the traffic pattern at Ganapathy.

As per the new arrangement, vehicles plying to Sanganoor Road from More Market Road via Tamil Nadu bus stop (Kannan Supermarket) should take a left turn to enter the service road of Textool bridge and take a ‘U’ turn to proceed further.

Vehicles from More Market Road to Gandhipuram via Tamil Nadu bus stop need not wait for the traffic signal, said the police in a release.

According to the police, the main objective is to reduce traffic snarls at the junction and the time taken by motorists to cross the junction.

The arrangement was introduced on Saturday evening after the traffic police headed by Deputy Commissioner N. Mathivanan held discussions with G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety) and other officials.

