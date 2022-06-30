Change in train services on July 4

Line block will be enforced on Monday (July 4) to facilitate engineering works at a bridge site between Salem Junction - Magnesite Junction. In view of this, some trains will be rescheduled/regulated by the Salem Division of the Southern Railway on Monday.

Train no.13352 Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha late by three hours. Train no.12678 Ernakulam Junction - KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam late by three hours.

Train no.12244 Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore late by one hour and 30 minutes.

Train no.12676 Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Kovai Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.15 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore late by one hour and 30 minutes.

Train no.16340 Nagercoil Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil late by two hours.

Train no.16088 Salem Junction - Arakkonam MEMU train, scheduled to leave Salem at 3.30 p.m., will be rescheduled to leave Salem late by four hours.

Train no.06411 Jolarpettai-Erode Unreserved Express Special Train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Jolarpettai late by one hour and 30 minutes.

Train no.16613 Rajkot - Coimbatore Express, scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, will be regulated for one hour and 30 minutes at a convenient location.

Train no.22648 Kochuveli - Korba Express on Monday will be regulated for 40 minutes at a convenient location. Train no.22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Junction Uday Express will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location.

Train no.22637 Chennai Central-Mangalore Central West Coast Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location. Train no.18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction express, scheduled to reach Salem at 6.42 p.m. on Monday, will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location.

Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram - Secunderabad Sabari Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location. Train no. 12679 Chennai Central - Coimbatore Junction Intercity Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location.

Train no.22615 Tirupati-Coimbatore Junction Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location. Train no.12695 Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Express will be regulated for 15 minutes at a convenient location.