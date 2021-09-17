Chain snatched

Motorcycle-borne duo snatched the gold chain of an elderly woman at Gandhima Nagar near Peelamedu on Wednesday. The police said a three-sovereign chain belonging to V. Vijayalakshmi (70) of Sri Ram Nagar, second street, at Gandhima Nagar, was snatched by two men who came on a two-wheeler on Wednesday evening. The incident happened when Vijayalakshmi was walking along with her daughter-in-law in the locality.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was caught by the public when he attempted to get away with a mobile phone he had snatched at Peelamedu. The arrested has been identified as A. Marikannan of Palayamkottai. According to the police, he snatched the mobile phone of A. Thirunarayanan of Kasi Nagar near Peelamedu, when he was talking over the phone near PSG Hospital. However, he was caught in the act and handed over to the Peelamedu police.