CBI special court in Coimbatore sentences three for fraud

The Special Court for cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced three persons, including the former branch manager of a nationalised bank, on charges of causing loss of over ₹ 2.6 crore to the bank by availing credit facilities in 2010.

An official release from the CBI said that S. Sakthivel and his wife Vijayakumari, Directors of Sun Bio-Manure based out of Panamarapatty in Namakkal district, and S. Balasubramanian, former branch manager of Indian Bank, Veerapandi Branch in Salem district, conspired to cheat the bank by submitting forged documents to avail credit facilities fraudulently and had diverted the money, thus not repaying the installments. The CBI had registered a case on January 29, 2010 and the chargesheet was filed in December 15, the same year. On Friday, the special court sentenced Sakthivel and Vijayakumari to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment each and Balasubramanian to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹ 6.5 lakh on all three accused.

Cases registered for pasting posters

The Bazaar Street police and Ukkadam police on Thursday registered two separate cases against unknown persons from Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of pasting posters condemning Governor R.N. Ravi, who was in the city on Thursday and Friday. The posters with slogans condemning the Governor for his recent remarks against the PFI were found at Bilal Nagar and Kottaimedu.

Absconding prisoner nabbed

The Government Railway Police, Tiruppur, on Friday nabbed an absconding remand prisoner who escaped from the district jail at Palakkad in Kerala. Police sources said that V. Shinoy (30), who was arrested by the Kuzhalmannam police on April 6 on charges of physically assaulting his wife and remanded in judicial custody at Palakkad district jail in Malampuzha, allegedly escaped in the early hours of Friday and boarded Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express.

Based on a tip-off, a team from Government Railway Police, Tiruppur, led by Sub-inspector R. Appusamy, nabbed Shinoy when he deboarded the train at Tiruppur Railway Station around 1.15 p.m., sources said. He was handed over to the Assistant Superintendent of the Palakkad district jail, who visited the railway station in the evening, according to the sources.