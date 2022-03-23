CBI arrests I-T Deputy Commissioner, auditor for graft in Coimbatore

They demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a person for settling tax issues

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Commissioner of the Income Tax Department in Coimbatore and a private auditor on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a person for settling tax issues.

Sources in the Special Court for CBI cases in Coimbatore said that Deputy Commissioner of the Income Tax E. Daniel Raj and auditor Kalyan Srinath were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

A release issued by the CBI said that the I-T Department conducted a search at the complainant’s residence in 2017 and the tax-related issues were pending. The Deputy Commissioner allegedly contacted the complainant in February this year and directed him to visit his office. The complainant and the auditor met the Deputy Commissioner and discussed the issue.

It is alleged that the Deputy Commissioner conspired with the auditor and demanded ₹ 2.50 lakh from the complainant for settling the tax issues favourably, including a matter related to sale of agricultural land by the complainant and the tax liabilities on the capital gain of the sale.

The release said that CBI laid a trap and the auditor accepted a part payment of ₹ 50,000 from the complainant on the directions of the I-T official. The two persons were caught in the act.

It said that the CBI conducted searches on the premises of the accused. Incriminating documents and ₹ 5.75 lakh cash were recovered from the premises of the I-T official.

The accused were produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Coimbatore and remanded in judicial custody till April 6.