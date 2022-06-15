CB-CID gets five days custody of hospital MD, four others in Coimbatore

The Crime Branch - CID (CB-CID) wing of the police on Wednesday got five days custody of the managing director of a private hospital and four others in connection with the incident wherein a group of men allegedly ransacked Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road and evicted the staff and patients on December 4, 2020.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjeevi Baskar sent the five accused, namely P. Ramachandran, managing director of Ellen Hospital; Kamaraj, a doctor; Murthy of Rathinapuri; Dr. Ramachandran’s personal assistant Murugesh; and his car driver Palanisamy, to the custody of CB-CID for further investigation. They were arrested by the CB-CID on Monday.

The agency had lodged a petition seeking seven days custody of the five persons. The court, however, granted five days custody and posted to hear the bail petitions of the accused on June 20.

According to the CB-CID, Dr. Ramachandran had leased his building near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road, in which he ran Ellen Hospital, to D. Umashankar, a native of Vivekananda Road at Chetpet in Chennai, in 2017 for running Chennai Hospitals. A group of men entered the hospital building on December 2, 2020, and allegedly sent out patients and the staff apart from removing the name board of Chennai Hospital.