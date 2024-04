April 17, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Cash and materials valued at ₹3,94,09,722 have been seized over the last month by flying squad and static squad teams enforcing code of conduct of Election Commission in Tiruppur district.

Cash alone accounted for ₹3,33,95,928. The rest constituted gold/silver (₹18,90,471), liquor/ drugs (₹8,37,638) and other items such as shawls, vessels, sarees, rice, and rice (₹32,85,685).

The value of amount released was ₹1,86,13,621.