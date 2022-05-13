Cash gift in media kit at Bharathiar University convocation puzzles journalists

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi took part in the convocation

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi took part in the convocation

At the 37th Convocation on Friday in which Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was taking part, the Bharathiar University handed over a folder to journalists that among other things contained an envelope with cash gift.

After expressing resentment among themselves, the journalists returned the cover to the BU administration.

The folder that the University distributed to journalists ahead of the function contained the programme schedule, the vice chancellor’s speech, details on number of students or scholars about to receive their certificates, etc.

It also contained a brown envelope bearing the University insignia and showing the registrar as the sender.

Inside the envelope was a ₹500 currency note. Shocked to find the cash gift, in envelopes showing the registrar as sender and that too as a part of the official kit, journalists took to social media to highlight the incident.

Thereafter they joked among themselves while debating how to return the money and should the return be recorded, etc.

Finally, at the end of the convocation, journalists met Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj, expressed their disappointment and said they would like to return it.

When asked how could the University that had just asked the graduands to uphold honesty in life indulge in such an act, Mr. Kaliraj said those who had placed the cover on the University's behalf could have given it as travel allowance to journalists.

He would nevertheless order an inquiry and punish the guilty, the vice chancellor assured.