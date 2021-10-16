Wards of ex-servicemen are eligible for a cash award of ₹1 lakh and a sovereign of gold coin subject to academic achievements.

According to an administration release, in compliance with the Madras High Court order, the Administrator General and Official Trustee of Tamil Nadu has announced cash award for wards of ex-servicemen, who had served in any of the three armed forces. This entails a cash award of ₹1 lakh and a sovereign gold coin for one male and female heir of the ex-servicemen. The award will be given to a male and female ward of the ex-servicemen, who had secured not less than 80% in Plus Two board exams in the year 2019-20, or not less than 50% in college first year in the year 2020-21 in any of the professional courses.

Candidates fulfilling the aforementioned eligibility may apply to the department of ex-servicemen welfare. For further details, contact: 04343-236134.