Cash assistance for village temple priests

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has announced that it will provide cash assistance of ₹ 1,000 to the priests of village temples in the district.

According to a release, the cash assistance will be provided to those registered with the Village Temple Priests Welfare Board at the HR&CE Coimbatore Assistant Commissioner’s office.

The priests must be within 60 years of age as of March 31 and must provide the following particulars: name, mobile number, bank passbook details and identity card.

To ensure personal distancing, the priests were asked not to visit the Assistant Commissioner’s office.

Rather, they shall provide the details either through email at accbe@tnhrce.com or through WhatsApp to the following numbers: 94874 24850 (Coimbatore East), 90475 35656 (Coimbatore West), 94422 05863 (Pollachi), 73737 39898 (Mettupalayam), 96004 84573 (Kinathukadavu) and 98949 60691 (Sulur), the release says.