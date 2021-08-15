Coimbatore

Cases foisted due to political animosity: Velumani

AIADMK cadre welcoming former Minister S.P. Velumani at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Arriving in Coimbatore on Saturday after the DVAC searches on his premises, former Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani alleged that the DMK government had foisted “false cases” on him and his relatives due to “political animosity”.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, Mr. Velumani asserted that he would face the cases legally in courts.

“I was an important reason for the AIADMK remaining united and for the AIADMK government completing its term after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. That is why the DMK leaders are angry with me,” he said.

Mr. Velumani denied media reports linking ₹ 13 lakh cash seized during the raids to him and also the reports of the DVAC freezing his bank accounts following the raids. He termed both “false information”.


