Caseload crosses 1,000-mark again in Coimbatore district

The daily caseload of COVID-19 breached the 1,000-mark again in Coimbatore district on Thursday after registering 963 and 996 cases on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The district’s 1,008 new cases on Thursday took the number of active cases to 6,922.

The Health Department said that 1,019 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 720 after a 38-year-old man died at a private hospital on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, 1,765 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients were remaining vacant in private and government hospitals in Coimbatore district as of Thursday evening. Seven COVID Care Centres in the district together had 1,455 vacant beds.

A total of 1,641 patients were in home isolation.

The district administration said that all the government and private vaccination centres and the Health Department’s main walk-in cooler had 5,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday.

Tiruppur

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district saw a further dip on Thursday with the reporting of 366 new cases, which took the overall tally to 25,979 cases.

After witnessing major spikes on Tuesday and Wednesday, where 546 and 493 cases were reported respectively, the daily caseload went below the 400-mark after two days.

The death of two men aged 40 years and 83 years, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, took the district's toll to 238, according to Health Department. As many as 2,871 patients were active cases in the district. A total of 22,870 have recovered from the district so far, out of which 183 were discharged on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 49 people tested positive on Thursday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,792. The number of deaths stood at 51, while 410 people are undergoing treatment.