Case registered against four for cheating in Salem

April 07, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Salem

S. Venkatachalam, a wholesale trader residing at Nethimedu in Salem, has lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday against four persons who run a chain of bakeries across the State. In his complaint, Mr. Venkatachalam said that Nallaya Gounder and his family members had refused to pay the due of ₹ 27.66 lakh for the sugar, maida and wheat that he supplied for their bakeries. The CCB police registered a case against Nallaya Gounder, his sons Selvam and Moorthi and S. Shanthi, all residents of Erumapalayam in Salem. The police are on the lookout for them.

Farmer’s association extends support to AIADMK

Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu‘s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president R. Velusamy told the media on Sunday that for the past 10 years, the BJP government at the Centre failed to increase the income of farmers. Similarly, the DMK government in the State also changed its stand on many issues, including land acquisition for Sipcot in Namakkal. “So in the Lok Sabha elections, we have decided to support the AIADMK, which has promised to raise the issues of farmers in the Parliament,” Mr. Velusamy said.

Five migrant workers injured in workplace accident in Salem

Five migrant workers from Bihar suffered injuries when molten iron splashed on them at a private iron factory at Nethimedu in Salem on Saturday evening. The workers —Gobinath Sabu (42), Arunkumar (30), Anujkumar (19), Arunsarma (30), and Sikkanthar Kumar (28) — were engaged in melting iron pellets, when the accident happened. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Seelanaickenpatti. The Annathanapatti police registered a case and are investigating.