Cargo flight to Dubai

Coimbatore, which has not had a direct flight to Dubai so far, is expected to get direct flight connectivity to Dubai for cargo movement.

Sources said FlyDubai is looking at operating its first flight between Coimbatore and Dubai soon and it will be only for cargo. This is an opportunity for exporters of flowers, fruits, vegetables, and essential products from the western districts. So far, the cargo from here to Dubai was transported to Sharjah and from there to Dubai.

Now that there will be a direct flight, the cargo movement to the west Asian countries fill get a boost, the sources said.

There is a large volume of perishables that are sent from Coimbatore to Dubai. The first flight, expected before the weekend, is likely to carry nearly 14 tonnes of cargo from here. The volume will go up in the future, when FlyDubai may increase its frequency for cargo movement, the sources added.