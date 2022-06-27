Career guidance for students held in Tiruppur

An Avinashi-based NGO conducted a career guidance programme for students, on Sunday.

Vizhuthugal Social, Education and Development trust conducted educational career guidance for children of sanitary workers at the Children Resource Centre at Avinashi. Trainers explained various higher educational courses available. A total of 45 students from class 9 to 12 have participated in the programme. A mobile awareness programme was conducted to use technology for educational purposes.

M. Thangavel, Vizhuthugal Director, V. Govindaraj, Project Coordinator and K. Chandra career guidance trainer were present.