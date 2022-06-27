Career guidance for students held in Tiruppur
An Avinashi-based NGO conducted a career guidance programme for students, on Sunday.
Vizhuthugal Social, Education and Development trust conducted educational career guidance for children of sanitary workers at the Children Resource Centre at Avinashi. Trainers explained various higher educational courses available. A total of 45 students from class 9 to 12 have participated in the programme. A mobile awareness programme was conducted to use technology for educational purposes.
M. Thangavel, Vizhuthugal Director, V. Govindaraj, Project Coordinator and K. Chandra career guidance trainer were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.